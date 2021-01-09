‘Halloween Kills’ director says new film is “very aggressive” and “more efficient”

Halloween Kills director, David Gordon Green, has called the upcoming new film “very aggressive” and “more efficient”.

Speaking in a new interview, the filmmaker discussed what fans can expect from the much anticipated slasher flick, teasing the inclusion of a viral element.

“It’s about the creation of fear,” Green told Total Film. “It’s one thing to be afraid of the Bogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house, but we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers anymore.”

He also revealed that the new film will be more action-packed than its predecessor. “When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who’s never seen the original to get up to speed with the story,” he said. “But this one gets right to the action.”

He added: “It’s very aggressive. It’s more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again.”

A new image of serial killer Michael Myers was also shared to tide fans over until more can be shared in the run up to the film’s release – see it below.

Green’s comments come after star Jamie Lee Curtis called the franchise’s forthcoming sequel “a masterpiece” last year.

“The power, of the rage of voices, big groups of people coming together enraged at the set of circumstances, [is] what the movie is [about],” Curtis told SiriusXM.

She added that the film is “about a mob”, as it explores how trauma and tragedy “infects an entire community”.

“[But] when you see it, it’s a seething group of people moving through the story as a big angry group,” she explained. “It’s really, really, really intense. It’s a masterpiece.”

Meanwhile, Green is reportedly in talks to direct a remake of The Exorcist.

The film would be released via Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek, with Jason Blum, David Robinson and James Robinson on board as producers.