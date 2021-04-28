‘Hamilton’ musical is coming back to London’s West End

Hamilton is set to make its return in London’s West End this summer.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical will resume at the Victoria Palace Theatre from August 19, nearly 18 months after theatres shut their doors last March because of COVID-19.

Hamilton, which first opened in London in December 2017, is now booking until February 2022, with the cast yet to be announced.

Theatregoers who had tickets for shows that were cancelled due to the pandemic will have them moved to an alternative date, which will be a comparable day of the week and seat location.

If the date is unsuitable, customers can exchange it for a different performance or request a refund.

Producer Sir Cameron Mackintosh told BBC News he was “delighted” to give the news of its return after an “incredibly hard year”.

He added that he was “moved and inspired by the resilience and camaraderie of so many practitioners from all aspects of our industry who have taken on any job so that they and their families could survive”.

Meanwhile, In The Heights star Leslie Grace recently said Hamilton fans “won’t be disappointed” by Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new project.

The film, based on Miranda’s 2007 stage musical of the same name, focuses on a vibrant Latino community in Washington Heights, New York.

Grace, who will be playing the lead role of Nina Rosario opposite Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, told NME: “In The Heights is a full-on movie, it’s what you would wish any musical would be for that one person in your family that hates musicals.”

Reflecting on the expectations of long-time Hamilton fans, she added: “They won’t be disappointed, especially people who are just longtime fans of Lin or even new fans just having seen the recording on Disney+ and enjoying it from home without having the theatre experience.”

In the Heights is scheduled to be released via Warner Bros. on June 18.