Trending:

These handy Netflix codes make it easy to find your favourite Christmas films

Will Richards

Here are a bunch of shortcuts to get right to the good stuff

Netflix is packed full of Christmas movies, and it’s just become a lot easier to find the best of the best.

A number of secret cheat codes exist to send you straight to every single type of the hundreds of Christmas movies on the service.

All you have to do is pop www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ into your browser, followed by the following codes, depending on what specific type of festive cheer you’d like.

  • British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064
  • Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544
  • Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017
  • Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201
  • Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204
  • Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206
  • Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024
  • European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063
  • Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066
  • Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

Billy Bob Thornton in 'Bad Santa'

Billy Bob Thornton in ‘Bad Santa’

A new Christmas movie, Let It Snow, is set to come to Netflix this month, and will star Sabrina actor Kiernan Shipka.

The adaptation of a bestselling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow tells the story of a freak snowstorm hitting a small town on Christmas eve, sending everything into chaos.