These handy Netflix codes make it easy to find your favourite Christmas films

Here are a bunch of shortcuts to get right to the good stuff

Netflix is packed full of Christmas movies, and it’s just become a lot easier to find the best of the best.

A number of secret cheat codes exist to send you straight to every single type of the hundreds of Christmas movies on the service.

Read more: The best comedies on Netflix right now

All you have to do is pop www.netflix.com/browse/genre/ into your browser, followed by the following codes, depending on what specific type of festive cheer you’d like.

British Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527064

Canadian Christmas Children & Family Films – 1721544

Christmas Children & Family Films – 1474017

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 5 to 7 – 1477201

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 8 to 10 – 1477204

Christmas Children & Family Films for ages 11 to 12 – 1477206

Christmas Children & Family Films from the 1990s – 1476024

European Christmas Children & Family Films – 1527063

Feel-good Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475066

Goofy Christmas Children & Family Films – 1475071

A new Christmas movie, Let It Snow, is set to come to Netflix this month, and will star Sabrina actor Kiernan Shipka.

The adaptation of a bestselling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow tells the story of a freak snowstorm hitting a small town on Christmas eve, sending everything into chaos.