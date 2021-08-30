Hannibal Buress teases ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ return in new rap

Comedian and actor Hannibal Buress has teased his upcoming role in Spider-Man: No Way Home in a new rap – watch it below.
Buress played Coach Wilson, the gym teacher at Peter Parker’s high school, in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Though Wilson didn’t appear in the recently-released trailer for the film, he’s confirmed in the new rap that he’s set to return in No Way Home.
Shared to his Twitter page and titled ‘Coach Wilson: Into The Hannibal Verse’, Buress raps: “Coach Wilson in it!/ Two scenes? Maybe three?/ Yeah, we’ll see what they keep.”
He also discusses his experience filming the movie in Atlanta, rapping: “Went on the set in Atlanta, it was too clean/ Yeah, COVID protocols.”
Listen to the new track, which he declares to be “the song of the summer,” below:
2scenez and @Fluxpavilion present the song of the Summer. Coach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/SM9ZZAYPAo
— Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) August 26, 2021
The trailer for No Way Home landed last week. The clip picks up where 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home ended, when Peter Parker’s (played by Tom Holland) secret identity as Spider-Man was revealed publicly by fallen adversary Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).
Unsurprisingly, the revelation affects the lives of his closest friends and family, so he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch, who reprises his role after Avengers: Endgame) to undo the damage. Strange obliges but a mishap during a spell causes something far worse.
Since its release, the trailer has broken Avengers: Endgame’s record for the most views in its first 24 hours online.
The No Way Home trailer picked up a huge 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Endgame, which had garnered 289 million views in the same period in 2019.