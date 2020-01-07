News Film News

Hans Zimmer to compose debut James Bond score with ‘No Time To Die’

Hello Mr Zimmer, we've been expecting you

Ella Kemp
Hans Zimmer
Daniel Craig in 'Spectre' and composer Hans Zimmer. Credit: Eon / Getty

Hans Zimmer will be making his James Bond franchise debut, taking over as the new composer on No Time To Die, it’s been announced.

The 25th film in the series, directed by Cary Fukunaga (ManiacTrue Detective) stars Daniel Craig in his final appearance as 007.

According to Variety, Zimmer replaces Dan Romer who exited the project because of “creative differences” with Eon Productions, helmed by the Broccoli family.

Advertisement

Romer had previously worked with Fukunaga on Netflix drama Maniac as well as the Idris Elba vehicle Beasts of No Nation (also released on the streaming service).

In 2020, Zimmer – famed for his acclaimed work on Gladiator, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean – is also writing scores for Wonder Woman 1984Top Gun: Maverick and DuneNo Time To Die, meanwhile, is scheduled for an April release.

No Time To Die sees a crop of fresh names added to the cast alongside Craig. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is poised to play the film’s villain, while Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049) and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin) will also be making their franchise debut alongside Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) who reportedly will take over the 007 alias.

In terms of returning characters, Léa Seydoux reprises her role as Madeleine Swann and Ben Whishaw returns as Bond’s quartermaster ‘Q’. Ralph Fiennes is also back as MI6 head ‘M’.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on 6 April 2020

Advertisement
Advertisement
Blogs

Nirvana’s 2020 reunion show: A heavy, heart-bursting treat for fans

Kevin EG Perry -
Here's what went down at the charity show at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium
Read more
Music Interviews

The Big Read – Girl In Red: “World domination. That’s what I want”

Andrew Trendell -
Heading up 2020’s NME 100 list and approved by Billie Eilish and Matty Healy, Girl In Red’s lo-fi pop is already saving lives.
Read more
Music Interviews

Meet Aitch – the Stormzy-approved rising star putting Manchester rap on the map

Andrew Trendell -
"Not in a big-headed way, but I must be good at this"
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.