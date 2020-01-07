Hans Zimmer will be making his James Bond franchise debut, taking over as the new composer on No Time To Die, it’s been announced.

The 25th film in the series, directed by Cary Fukunaga (Maniac, True Detective) stars Daniel Craig in his final appearance as 007.

According to Variety, Zimmer replaces Dan Romer who exited the project because of “creative differences” with Eon Productions, helmed by the Broccoli family.

Romer had previously worked with Fukunaga on Netflix drama Maniac as well as the Idris Elba vehicle Beasts of No Nation (also released on the streaming service).

In 2020, Zimmer – famed for his acclaimed work on Gladiator, Inception and Pirates of the Caribbean – is also writing scores for Wonder Woman 1984, Top Gun: Maverick and Dune. No Time To Die, meanwhile, is scheduled for an April release.

No Time To Die sees a crop of fresh names added to the cast alongside Craig. Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is poised to play the film’s villain, while Ana De Armas (Blade Runner 2049) and Billy Magnussen (Aladdin) will also be making their franchise debut alongside Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) who reportedly will take over the 007 alias.

In terms of returning characters, Léa Seydoux reprises her role as Madeleine Swann and Ben Whishaw returns as Bond’s quartermaster ‘Q’. Ralph Fiennes is also back as MI6 head ‘M’.

No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas on 6 April 2020