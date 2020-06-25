GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

Hans Zimmer talks working with Johnny Marr on ‘No Time To Die’: “He wanted to bring guitar back into the score”

The 25th Bond film will arrive later this year

By Tom Skinner
Hans Zimmer Johnny Marr Bond score
Hans Zimmer and Johnny Marr perform live. CREDIT: Getty

Hans Zimmer has spoken of collaborating with Johnny Marr on the score for the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die.

In a new interview with Variety, the iconic German composer said that “it was surprising just to get the call” from Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, adding that he “didn’t know” whether he wanted to be involved initially.

“So I phoned Johnny Marr, and I said, ‘I have two questions to ask you. First question is, what’s the only guitar part worth playing in a movie?’

Advertisement

“And he said, ‘the Bond part’ [the James Bond theme]. And I said, ‘yeah right. Second question: Do you think I should do the movie and would you play the guitar part?’ So that sort of settled that.”

Zimmer continued: “Johnny was right. He wanted to bring guitar back into the score. We were just embracing our inner John Barry [English composer who established the Bond music traditions in the 1960s].”

Speaking of beginning to promote No Time To Die ahead of it being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, Zimmer said: “Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas came up with this great song, and we did a bit of that.

“It was great, because we played the BRITs, Johnny played guitar, and we were moving forward. Suddenly it became a No. 1 hit, and the movie was going to come out, and then everything stopped.”

Advertisement

In an interview with NME following the BRITs performance, Marr said that he was “thrilled” to have provided guitar on Eilish’s theme, explaining: “When I heard the song, I thought ‘this is fantastic’. It’s very brave, being very minimalist. It’s her sound, and then the trick was to Bond-ify it.”

Watch the full chat with Marr in the above video.

Meanwhile, No Time To Die has recently been given a new UK release date of November 12.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.