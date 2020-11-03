Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill share anti-Donald Trump adverts

Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill have posted anti-Donald Trump adverts in a bid to discourage US voters from re-electing him as US president.

The veteran Star Wars actors have each shared campaign ads with The Lincoln Project, a super PAC run by former GOP operatives, for today’s election (November 3).

In Ford’s ad, Trump’s antagonism towards Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is highlighted across 60 seconds.

Meanwhile, in Hamill’s clip, he advocates that legally cast votes should be treated as votes even though the US president has suggested otherwise. “If he gets his way, many who cast absentee ballots will not have their vote counted,” Hamill says.

You can watch both commercials below:

The Lincoln Project and Harrison Ford are teaming up to let Americans know you can only keep one of them: Trump, or Fauci. pic.twitter.com/WmimV0inTC — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 3, 2020

The actors join a host of other celebrities in opposing Trump.

Will.i.am has likened voting for Trump to being stuck in an abusive relationship, while Taylor Swift has urged fans to back Biden in the presidential race.

Elsewhere, Lil Pump has endorsed Trump owing to the fact that Trump’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden, has proposed to raise taxes.

It follows news that 50 Cent, who had initially backed Trump on several occasions, said he does not support the incumbent president. He back-pedalled following a social media grilling from comedian and ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler.

“Fuck Donald Trump, i never liked him,” Jackson wrote on Instagram last month. “For all i know he had me set up and had my friend Angel Fernandez killed but that’s history. LOL,” he said.

Last month, Eric Trump shared a photoshopped image of 50 Cent and Ice Cube wearing Trump campaign hats to social media. The since-deleted image caused a stir among social media users, with Ice Cube calling out the President’s son for posting it.