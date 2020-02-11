Harrison Ford calls Trump a “son of a bitch” on the Jimmy Kimmel show

Harrison Ford has criticised Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, describing the president as a “son of a bitch”.

The Star Wars actor made the comment when he appeared on the American TV show on February 10 to promote his new film, The Call of the Wild.

During the conversation, the 77-year-old star was presented with a mock poster for The Call of the Wild which was made up of fake reviews from Donald Trump quotes, instead of comments from critics.

Kimmel began by asking the Indiana Jones actor if he had “seen the reviews” of his new movie.

The host then showed him the quotes from Trump’s “perfect call” with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that sparked the impeachment inquiry.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial last week, when he was cleared of obstructing Congress and abusing the power of his presidential office.

One of the faux reviews said: “That call was perfect”, while another read, “This was a perfect call”, “I call it a ‘perfect call’ because it was”.

In response, Ford told Kimmel: “That’s the first thing that son of a b**** has done for me…ever.”

Kimmel then mentioned his next guest ‘Science Bob’ Pflugfelder, prompting Ford to allude to Trump’s stance on climate change.

“We don’t believe in science any more,” he said, before asking the audience: “Nobody here believes in science anymore?”

The actor has previously spoken out against the Trump administration’s attitude to environmental issues.

While accepting an award from environmental charity Conservation International in 2017, Ford said: “Today’s greatest threat is not climate change, not pollution, not flood or fire.

It’s that we’ve got people in charge of important shit who don’t believe in science.”