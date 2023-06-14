Harrison Ford goes viral for nonplussed answer to Marvel question

Harrison Ford has gone viral after giving a nonplussed answer to a question about his Marvel character.

The actor will make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Captain America: Brave New World, where he plays Thaddeus Ross. The character was originally played by William Hurt, who died in March 2022.

During a video interview with ComicBook.com to promote Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Ford was asked about Red Hulk – the superpowered alter-ego of Ross, as seen in the original Marvel comics.

“The eagle-eyed viewers noticed you were wearing ripped pants. Might we be seeing a Mr Ford as the Red Hulk?” said the interviewer.

Ford looked completely nonplussed by the question, and responded, “What is the Red Hulk?”

Despite looking confused, when the interviewer later said that she “hopes it happens” he replied: “Well it may or it may not.”

Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson will take up the Captain America moniker in the film, following Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans. Other cast members include Danny Ramirez, Carl Lumbly, Tim Blake Nelson, Shira Haas and Liv Tyler.

Meanwhile, Ford recently said he never intended to become a “rich and famous” movie star.

“I never thought that I would be a leading man,” he said. “I really was just hoping I could make a living as an actor and not have to supplement my income with some other side hustle… I thought I would be lucky to have a character part on a regular TV show.”

He added: “No one ever believes this, but I never wanted to be rich and famous. I just wanted to be an actor.”

Meanwhile, NME awarded Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, which is set for release on June 28, four stars and described it as “a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”