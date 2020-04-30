Harrison Ford is being investigated by US aviation regulators after the plane he was about to take off in had a near-miss with another aircraft.

The Star Wars and Indiana Jones actor, 77, was at the controls of his yellow two-seater Aviat Husky plane on Friday (April 24) when he crossed the runway while another aircraft was taking off.

In a statement to Sky News, the actor’s spokesperson said he “misheard a radio instruction from air traffic control” and “immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologised to ATC for the error.” Ford was due to fly the plan purely to “maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft”.

The Federal Aviation Administration said another aircraft was performing a “touch-and-go” landing on the runway at the time of the incident. The two aircraft were 1,100m (3,600ft) apart.

As Sky News reports further, Ford has a generally good record as a fixed-wing and helicopter pilot, even lending his services to the emergency air rescue teams near his home in Wyoming.

In 2017 Ford landed the same Aviat Husky on a taxiway at John Wayne Airport in California where he passed over a passenger jet carrying 116 people on board. Ford retained his pilot’s licence after an FAA investigation found no action was warranted.

Ford, who took up flying in his 50s and owns several aircraft, was previously injured in 2015 after crashing his Second World War-era trainer on a Los Angeles golf course after it lost power shortly after takeoff. It resulted in him suffering a number of injuries, including a broken pelvis.

He was also involved in a helicopter crash in Santa Clarita, California in 1999, though he was unhurt.

In other news, Ford recently labelled President Donald Trump “a son of a bitch” during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.