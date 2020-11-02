Harrison Ford pays tribute to late ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star Sean Connery

Harrison Ford has paid tribute to his late Indiana Jones co-star Sean Connery, who died on Saturday (October 31).

The actor, who also played James Bond from 1962 until 1982, died in his sleep and battled with dementia prior to his death. He was 90 years old.

Connery played Henry Jones Sr., the father of Ford’s Indiana Jones, in 1989’s Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. In a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, Ford said: “He was my father…not in life…but in Indy 3. You don’t know pleasure until someone pays you to take Sean Connery for a ride in the sidecar of a Russian motorcycle bouncing along a bumpy, twisty mountain trail and getting to watch him squirm.

“God we had fun – if he’s in heaven, I hope they have golf courses. Rest in peace dear friend.”

Ford’s tribute follows many others from figures in the entertainment world and beyond. James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli shared a joint statement on the franchise’s official Twitter account.

“We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery,” they wrote. “He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words… ‘The name’s Bond… James Bond.’”

An NME obituary for Connery described the actor as a “larger-than-life film legend who transcended his biggest role,” adding that “his screen work placed Connery amongst cinema’s most revered immortals”.

His wife, 91-year-old French-Moroccan artist Micheline Roquebrune, spoke about the star’s struggles with dementia following his death. “It was no life for him,” she said. “It took its toll on him. He was not able to express himself latterly”. Roquebrune added that Connery “got his final wish to slip away without any fuss.”