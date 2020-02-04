Harrison Ford set to return for new Indiana Jones film, which is “not a reboot”

Harrison Ford has been confirmed to reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the fifth film of the franchise.

Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy told the BBC about the status of the much-delayed upcoming film on the BAFTAs red carpet.

“We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” said Kennedy. Rumours of a new actor taking on the character were also put to rest.

“Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah,” Kennedy confirmed. “It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation.”

Ford has played the character since 1981, and held onto the role in all four films to date – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, The Last Crusade and The Crystal Skull.

The still untitled fifth film, going by Indiana Jones 5 for now, was originally due for release in July 2019, then pushed back to July 2020 – and finally set on July 9 2021, when Disney released an amended schedule.

The promise of a fifth instalment has been on the cards since the release of The Crystal Skull in 2008, but has only been properly set in motion since 2015, Kennedy told Vanity Fair.

Plot details have been kept under wraps on Indiana Jones 5 so far – stay tuned as more is shared.