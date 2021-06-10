Harrison Ford surprised restaurant-goers in North Shields this week when he took a break from filming Indiana Jones for a spot of lunch.

The actor, who is filming the fifth and currently untitled chapter of the franchise, cycled to The Ship’s Cat in the coastal town on Tuesday (June 8).

The venue’s manager Connor Graham told The Times that Ford was “definitely the kind of client we want”.

“Everyone was a bit star-struck,” he added. “He was really nice to all the staff, down to earth and friendly. But we didn’t want to interrupt him when he was just having a meal.”

One patron, however, did manage to snap proof of the actor’s visit.

Just Harrison Ford. On his bike. In North Shields. Today. pic.twitter.com/wq3Hyn296T — KThomas O (@soullessparty) June 8, 2021

Ford has since paid a visit to the Newcastle Indian restaurant Khai Khai. A post on the restaurant’s Instagram page on Wednesday (June 9) showed staff posing with the actor.

“A star-studded lunch – today we welcomed Hollywood legend Harrison Ford to Khai Khai,” read the post.

“Mr Ford is in the region filming Indiana Jones 5. During a break from work he took a trip to Newcastle’s Quayside and stopped by.”

Harrison is joined for the new film by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is set to play the co-lead.

Director James Mangolda said of the Fleabag star: “When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can’t help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself.”

Mads Mikkelsen also stars in the film. Steven Spielberg, who pulled out of directing the film in 2020, will remain on board as an executive producer.

Lucasfilm recently revealed that John Williams will be returning to the Indiana Jones franchise to write the score for the fifth instalment.

The fifth Indiana Jones film is expected to be released on July 29, 2022.