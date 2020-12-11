Harrison Ford to return for “fifth and final” outing as Indiana Jones

Indiana Jones 5 will be the last in the franchise, Disney has revealed.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed the news at Disney’s Investor Day yesterday (December 10), saying that the upcoming movie would be the “fifth and final” film in the series.

Read more: The 20 best films of 2020

Logan filmmaker James Mangold will be directing the upcoming film, making this the first Indiana Jones film directed by someone other than Steven Spielberg.

Advertisement

Harrison Ford will be returning to reprise his role as the titular character in the film, which is “not a reboot”, he said earlier this year.

Production is set to begin in spring 2021, currently eyeing a July 2022 release date. The film was originally scheduled to be released in July 2019, and was subsequently pushed back to July 10, 2020 and then July 9, 2021.

Filming was then due to begin this spring, but was delayed in light of the ongoing pandemic.

Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall will be producing the film, while Spielberg will also remain on board as an executive producer. Jonathan Kasdan has written the screenplay for the film.

In other Lucasfilm news, Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has been tapped to helm a new Star Wars film titled Rogue Squadron.

Advertisement

It will be the next release in the Star Wars franchise, and is currently due for release in cinemas and on Disney+ on Christmas Day 2023.

Taika Waititi will also be directing a standalone Star Wars film which is currently untitled, set to be co-written by 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns. There are no plot details currently disclosed for the film.