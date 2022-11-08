‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Carry On’ actor Leslie Phillips has died, aged 98

Harry Potter and Carry On star Leslie Phillips has passed away at the age of 98.

The actor – who was best-known for voicing the Sorting Hat in the J.K. Rowling franchise, as well as appearing in four Carry On films – died on Monday (November 7).

Phillips had been struggling with his health for some time, having suffered a life-threatening stroke back in 2015.

His wife, Zara Carr, said in a statement: “I’ve lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great showman. He was quite simply a national treasure. People loved him. He was mobbed everywhere he went.”

To many, Phillips will be best-recognised from his roles in the Carry On film series. He appeared in Carry On Nurse and Carry On Teacher in 1959, followed by Carry On Constable in 1960. The actor then said he wouldn’t appear in any further films for the franchise. However, he returned in 1992 for Carry On Columbus.

Throughout the film series, Phillips became known for his catchphrases: “Ding dong!” and “He-llo”.

Phillips voiced the Sorting Hat in 2001’s Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone, a role he would later reprise in the 2002 sequel and the eighth film in 2011. He also appeared alongside Angelina Jolie in 2001’s Tomb Raider.

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan was among those to pay tribute to the late actor, describing him as a “wonderful character” and “superb comedy actor”.

EastEnders star Stuart Antony wrote: ““The wonderful Leslie Phillips CBE has left us. Aged 98. A true gentleman, fantastic actor and the nicest man I’ve ever met. His stories were the best.. RIP Leslie Phillips.”

RIP Leslie Phillips, 98.

Last month saw the passing of fellow Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane. The Hagrid actor died at the age of 72.

Many of his friends and peers took to social media to pay tribute, including J.K. Rowling, the cast of Harry Potter, Stephen Fry, Kate Bush, Hugh Laurie, Lenny Henry and more.