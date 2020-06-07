‘Harry Potter’ author JK Rowling criticised for “anti-trans” tweets

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been criticised for a series of “anti-trans” tweets after she called out an article’s use of the phrase “people who menstruate.”

Rowling faced backlash on Saturday (June 6) after sharing an article titled: “Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate.”

“‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

The author followed up by writing: “I’ve spent much of the last three years reading books, blogs and scientific papers by trans people, medics and gender specialists. I know exactly what the distinction is. Never assume that because someone thinks differently, they have no knowledge.”

Then, responding to a tweet that read, “Takes one TERF to know another, I guess…?” Rowling wrote: “‘Feminazi’, ‘TERF’, ‘bitch’, ‘witch’. Times change. Woman-hate is eternal.”

While some supported Rowling for her tweets, there were a number of Twitter users who criticised the author’s comment as “anti-trans” and “transphobic” arguing that it’s not just cis-gendered women who menstruate.

Singer-songwriter Mary Lambert tweeted: “What the actual fuck??? This is so disgraceful, @jk_rowling. Of all the hills to die on, and for what reason? Trans women are women and they are fighting for their lives. When you push this trans exclusionary agenda, you make their lives infinitely more difficult. Shame on you.”

“What happens when women enter menopause?” another Twitter user said. “What about women who had hysterectomies? Women who don’t menstruate because of hormonal issues? Are they not women? Nothing you say stops trans women from being women.”

Another fan said that Rowling’s books kept her alive until she met her husband, “who helped me learn to love myself and to want to live,” before concluding: “You just insulted him to my face. I hate you.”

GLAAD, which is dedicated to LGBTQ equality, suggested that those who want to direct their “rightful anger over Rowling’s latest anti-trans comments” should put it into something positive by supporting black organisations such as the National Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, UK Black Pride, Gendered Intelligence or the Marsha P. Johnson Institute.

The organisation also said, “JK Rowling continues to align herself with an ideology which willfully distorts facts about gender identity and people who are trans. In 2020, there is no excuse for targeting trans people.”

This isn’t the first time that the author has been criticised for comments she’s made relating to the trans community. Last year, Rowling was criticised after supporting a woman who lost her job after posting what have been branded as transphobic tweets.

Maya Forstater lost her job at poverty think tank Centre for Global Development after questioning a new government policy that will allow people to self-identify as any gender.

Rowling then tweeted supporting Forstater after she lost an employment tribunal, posting the popular hashtag #IStandWithMaya.