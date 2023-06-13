‘Harry Potter’ house owner says fans “constantly” turn up: “We’ve had people in floods of tears”

The owner of a house featured in the Harry Potter films has expressed his annoyance at the “constant” stream of fans who turn up on his doorstep.

The house in Bracknell, Berkshire, was used as the Dursley’s family home at 4 Privet Drive in Surrey for the first film, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone. For the later films, the street was recreated on a film stage due to logistical issues, which is now featured as part of the Warner Bros. Studio tour in London.

Speaking to The Sun, the current owners of the house in Bracknell said they face a “constant” stream of fans who knock on the door.

“We’ve had people in floods of tears,” the anonymous owner said. “It’s bizarre. The kids, you get it. But obviously the adults. They dress up sometimes in full gear and recreate scenes.

“There was one time somebody tried to climb the fence. That was when we were like ‘oh my god, don’t do that!’”

While the owners said they’re “accommodating” for those wanting a photo, they didn’t expect people to turn up “all day, every day”.

“I don’t mind,” the owner added. “Harry Potter is amazing. I get that. But you do come home from work and they are all on your drive. It’s quite mad.”

“We knew what house we were buying except they didn’t really tell us. They didn’t tell us they are here all day, every day. It’s constant.”

In the first film, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) resided in the cupboard under the stairs at the Dursley’s house, where he lived with his aunt Petunia (Fiona Shaw), uncle Vernon (Richard Griffiths) and cousin Dudley (Harry Melling).

In April this year, HBO announced plans for a TV reboot of the franchise, described as a “faithful adaptation of the iconic books”.