Members of Harry Potter‘s Weasley family have reunited for a selfie at Rhode Island Comic-Con.

Luna Lovegood actress Evanna Lynch posted a picture of herself with former co-star Bonnie Wright – who played Ginny Weasley – as well as her on-screen siblings James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley).

Captioning the picture, Lynch wrote: “Thanks @ricomiccon for a lovely weekend and a chance to catch up with these jokers!”

She also revealed that the twins made fun of her selfie stick, while Oliver shared another picture of the four together, joking: “We take this stuff very seriously!”

Last month, meanwhile, Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton shared a throwback clip of himself with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, who played Harry Potter and Hermione Granger, on the set of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The clip depicts the stars getting into a competitive game of hand-slapping, Watson writing in the comments: “I’d like to point out that I did go on to win”.

Meanwhile, author JK Rowling sent fans into a frenzy after teasing a mysterious new Potter project on her Twitter back in September, sharing an image of Voldemort’s Dark Mark with the caption: “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

She included hashtags for Harry Potter and Cursed Child, suggesting it was some sort of adaptation of the latter stage play, though later retweeted a Twitter moment of a New York Times Square takeover by the show.