‘Harry Potter’: Rupert Grint explains why he didn’t attend Robbie Coltrane’s funeral

Ron Weasley actor Rupert Grint has explained why didn’t attend the funeral of Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane.
Coltrane, who played Hogwarts groundsman Rubeus Hagrid, passed away in October 2022 at the age of 72.
Speaking to GQ, Grint said that he saw Coltrane, Alan Rickman (Severus Snape) and Richard Harris (Albus Dumbledore in the first two movies) as family.
However, Grint noted that he didn’t really know Coltrane “outside of work”, which is why he didn’t attend his funeral.
Instead, he paid tribute to the late actor in an Instagram post, writing: “Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination.
“No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”
He added: “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life – warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”
In the GQ interview, Grint said that Coltrane’s death was “particularly tough” for him, adding that “he really was the most wonderful being”.
Following the news of Coltrane’s passing, Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter, issued a statement to Variety.
It read: “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set.
“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner Of Azkaban [2004] when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up.”
Radcliffe added: “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”
Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, paid tribute to Coltrane via her Instagram Stories, writing: “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult.
“His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”
Elsewhere in Grint’s GQ interview, the actor revealed that he developed a fear of bees after an unfortunate incident on the motorway.