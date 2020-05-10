‘Harry Potter’ star Miriam Margolyes wanted Boris Johnson to die from coronavirus

Harry Potter star Miriam Margolyes has admitted that she wanted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to die from the coronavirus.

Last month, Johnson was admitted to intensive care after testing positive for the coronavirus. He has since made a full recovery.

Speaking with Adam Hills on TV program The Last Leg Locked Down Under, Margolyes, who played Professor Pomona Sprout in Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2, discussed the British government’s handling of COVID-19 and how she felt when she heard that the prime minister had contracted the virus.

Asked about how she thought the government had handled the current crisis, the actress replied: “Appallingly, of course, appallingly. It’s a disgrace, it’s a scandal. It’s a public scandal. I had difficulty not wanting Boris Johnson to die.”

“I wanted him to die,” she said. “Then I thought that will reflect badly on me and I don’t want to be the sort of person that wants people to die. ‘So then I wanted him to get better, which he did do, he did get better.”

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hinted that the UK will begin to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions from this week.

The PM was speaking at his first Prime Minister’s Questions since he recovered from Covid-19.

He confirmed that he will be making a statement on Sunday (May 10) regarding plans for an “unlockdown” in the country, with plans potentially coming into place the following day.

Nicola Sturgeon has also told Scottish MPs that they’re aiming to start to lift lockdown restrictions “as soon as possible”.