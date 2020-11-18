Rupert Grint has broken Sir David Attenborough’s record to become the celebrity to reach a million Instagram followers in the quickest time.

The Harry Potter star joined the social media platform last week (November 11), using the opportunity to introduce his new six-month old baby Wednesday G. Grint.

“Hey Instagram….only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram!” he captioned the post. “Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

The post currently has over 3 million likes and over 100,000 comments.

Grint’s account reached the million followers mark in four hours and one minute, which, according to the Guinness World Records, is 43 minutes quicker than Sir David Attenborough when he launched his Instagram account in September. Grint’s follower total now sits at 3.3m at the time of writing.