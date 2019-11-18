‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton wants to play Draco Malfoy again

Star also thinks the franchise will "definitely" be rebooted

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has admitted he would like to play the role of Draco Malfoy again.

The actor portrayed Potter’s school nemesis over franchise’s eight movies but has revealed he’s not done yet; he’d take the opportunity to play Malfoy again in the future.

“Go back to Hogwarts one more time? Yeah, I’m endlessly proud and affectionate of young Draco, so any chance to reprise that role would be great,” Felton told MailOnline.

However, Felton joked that if the series’ original stars return they should swap roles, adding: “I think we should come back and do the opposite, Rupert [Grint] should play Draco, I’ll play Hermione, Dan can play Dobby, and Emma can be Hagrid, it’s the perfect re-casting!

“It’ll be an interesting spin [on it]. But, seriously, if there was another chance to be in another movie then I’m sure all of us would jump at the chance to be part of it.”

Felton also admitted he thinks the franchise will “definitely” be rebooted in the future, suggesting he could play Draco’s father Lucius if that were to happen.

“I don’t think Jo [Rowling] would want her films, her books rather and her films, to be remade anytime soon, but I’m sure in 20 years when they’ve got 4D, scratch-and-sniff cinemas, or whatever, then they’ll want to do it all over again,” he said.

“My hope is that when they do it I’ll be old enough to play Lucius! Give it another 15 years and I’ll come back and play Lucius. I would do it in a heartbeat.”

Meanwhile, Felton recently shared a throwback video of himself with co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe during the filming of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.