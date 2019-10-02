10 points to Slytherin!

Harry Potter star Tom Felton has shared an old video of himself on set with his former co-stars Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe.

Felton, who played Draco Malfoy opposite Radcliffe’s Harry Potter in the film franchise, posted the adorable clip on his Instagram on Tuesday (October 1). The video features Felton, Radcliffe and Watson (as Hermione Granger) decked out in their Hogwarts robes on the set of the series’ first movie, Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone.

In the clip, Felton and Watson get into a competitive game of hand-clapping while Radcliffe excitedly watches on. “Champion #Slytherin,” Felton wrote in the video’s caption, referencing his character’s Hogwarts house.

Check it out below:

Watson also playfully commented on the post, saying she tried her best to beat Felton. “I’d like to point out that I did go on to win,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling caused a stir in the wizarding world after she teased details of a mysterious new Potter project. Rowling tweeted an image of Voldemort’s Dark Mark along with the caption, “Sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.”

Meanwhile, a school in Nashville recently removed all Harry Potter books from its library because they include “actual curses and spells, which when read by a human being risk conjuring evil spirits”.