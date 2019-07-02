Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort among stars considered to play Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann biopic

We're all shook up.

Harry Styles and Ansel Elgort are reportedly among the young stars being considered for the role of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming biopic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the former One Direction singer and the Baby Driver star underwent a screen test for the role last week – along with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Austin Butler and Miles Teller.

While Teller will appear in the anticipated Top Gun sequel, Elgort is currently filming Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story.

Styles made his screen debut with an acclaimed appearance in 2017’s Dunkirk and Taylor-Johnson is perhaps best known for his appearances in Kick-Ass and Avengers: Age Of Ultron.

Butler is arguably the least known of the contenders, but he will be seen next as the Manson Family’s Charles ‘Tex’ Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Tom Hanks has already signed up to portray Col. Tom Parker, Presley’s manager who was known for his excessive control over the rock and roll icon’s life.

It’s believed that the film will focus on the King of Rock and Roll’s rise to fame, as well as his tempestuous relationship with Parker.

Parker, who was born in the Netherlands, was largely responsible for a number of milestone moments in Elvis’ career, including the successful negotiation of his landmark record contract with RCA.

It was also revealed earlier this month that comedian Rob Delaney was set to play Presley in the Elton John biopic Rocketman, before his cameo was ultimately cut.