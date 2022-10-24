Harry Styles’ My Policeman co-star Linus Roache has praised Styles’ performance in his latest role as PC Tom Burgess.

The drama, based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts, is set in the 1950s and tells the story of Burgess, a married policeman who is in a secret relationship with museum curator Patrick Hazlewood. Roache plays Burgess 40 years later in his life.

Roache had only praise for Harry’s performance in the film when he spoke to NME at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month, commenting on the depth of emotion in his performance.

“I love Harry! What he has is a wonderful honesty to him,” said Roache. “He’s very present and interested and intrigued, he has a sense of wonder in him, so I think it’s beautiful what he did.”

Playing the same role at different points in time gave both actors the room to make it their own, Roache observed. “In a way, when I watched some of his scenes, I thought well I don’t need to imitate him,” he said. “I just need to be in my own honesty and simplicity.

“The Tom I play has spent 40 years repressed, with his heart closed and maybe there’s a glimmer of hope at the end. There’s always a chance.”

Known for his roles in Vikings and Homeland, Golden Globe Award nominee Roache, commented on the importance of the story in 2022: “I suppose it’s a reminder of how bad things were and that maybe things are better. We’ve still got a way to go, but we’re in better times. It’s also a message of ‘love who you want to love, don’t be afraid.'”

Emma Corrin (The Crown) stars alongside Styles as his young wife, with Gina McKee playing her older counterpart. David Dawson has been praised for his performance as Patrick Hazlewood, with Rupert Everett playing an older Hazelwood in the film.

My Policeman premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, and was released in cinemas on October 21. It comes to Prime Video on November 4.