Harry Styles is in talks for a major role in Disney’s live action remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’

Harry Styles is reportedly in early negotiations to play a major role in Disney’s remake of The Little Mermaid.

Earlier this month, Halle Bailey, one-half of the R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle was cast as the lead character Ariel.

Now, according to Variety, Styles is in talks to take up the male lead role of Prince Eric.

The One Direction star, who appeared in Christoper Nolan’s war drama Dunkirk in 2017, was also one of several actors on the shortlist for the forthcoming Elvis biopic, a part which ultimately went to Austin Butler, whose previous credits include Jim Jarmusch’s latest zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

The Little Mermaid will be directed by Rob Marshall and written by David Magee. The upcoming film will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated classic, as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina are also reportedly in talks with Disney to play and voice Flounder, and the latter for the role of Scuttle. Melissa McCarthy is also in talks to star as Ariel’s nemesis, Ursula.

Meanwhile, Styles is reportedly due to testify against an alleged stalker who has been sleeping outside his home.

Pablo Taeazaga-Orego, 26, is said to have been sleeping outside Styles’ London residence and posting messages through his letterbox. After being arrested by police, the individual denied any wrongdoing – meaning Styles will have to appear at the trial as the main prosecution witness.