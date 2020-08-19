Harry Styles to star alongside Brad Pitt in ‘Faster, Cheaper, Better’

Brad Pitt and Harry Styles may appear together in an upcoming movie called Faster, Cheaper, Better, according to reports.

Independent movie distributor Vértice Cine, who has produced huge films such as The Gentlemen and Judy, made the claims today (August 19).

They are both said to be featured in the new futuristic film about the trucking industry, according to their website.

The site also reports that the movie will be directed by Dan Gilroy – whose previous work includes Nightcrawler and The Bourne Legacy.

The film’s synopsis reads: “The story deals with the great and inevitable changes that are coming in the trucking industry, weighing the possibility of an industry without humans onboard the vehicles.

“The film spans 20 years in multiple locations with intertwined stories of countless characters including: a union boss, a young businessman, an inland farm manager, and a tech millionaire whose lives are cut short when the automation and artificial intelligence transform the world as we know it.

“In the end, everyone must face the meaning of being human.”

NME has contacted reps for Styles for comment.

Meanwhile, Pitt has been confirmed to reunite on-screen with Jennifer Aniston for the first time since they both appeared in an episode of Friends in 2001.

The pair, who were married for five years, before splitting in 2005, have agreed to work together for the first time since they divorced almost two decades ago.

Both actors will take part in a read-through of Fast Times at Ridgemont High for charity.

They will be taking part in the read-through as part of Dane Cook’s Feelin’ A-Live benefit which will raise cash for the emergency relief organisation, CORE, which was set up by actor Sean Penn.

Aniston and Pitt will be joined by the likes of Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman and Matthew McConaughey as they recite the 1982 hit film.