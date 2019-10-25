Harvey Weinstein confronted by multiple women as he attends New York actors’ party

Some women were reportedly asked to leave the event after confronting the producer

Harvey Weinstein has been confronted by multiple women after he attended an actors’ event in New York.

The disgraced film producer has been accused by more than 80 women of rape and sexual assault.

The presence of Weinstein was pointed out by comedian Kelly Bachman during her set.

“I’m a comic, and it’s our job to name the elephant in the room,” she said during her set, seen in a video she posted to social media.

She continued: “It’s a Freddy Krueger in the room, if you will. I didn’t realise I needed to bring my own mace and rape whistle to Actors Hour.”

After being booed and told to “shut up” by a number of audience members, she responded: “Sorry, that kills at group therapy for rape survivors”.

Another attendee at the party, actor Zoe Stuckless, wrote on Facebook how she was escorted out of the event by Weinstein’s security after confronting the producer.

“Nobody’s going to say anything? Nobody’s really going to say anything?” she shouts during the video, which then shows her being pushed away by Weinstein.

“His bodyguards herded me out. The event organisers were happy to see me go,” she wrote in the Facebook post.

She added: In some ways tonight was a horrible, painful reminder of the power a man like Weinstein holds even now. It was a reminder that even in this time of relative awareness it is hypnotically easy to be pulled into a culture of silence.

“However, it was also a reminder that our voices have so much more power when we stand together.

“When I left the building, crying out of fury and frustration I was quickly surrounded by a group of mostly women who expressed the same fear to raise their voice that I had. They thanked me for speaking up.”

Speaking to Vulture after the event, Stuckless revealed that a male comedian defended Weinstein during his set, saying: “We gotta talk about the elephant in the room. Yeah, who’s the elephant that produced Good Will Hunting? Cause that shit was amazing!”

Back in May, it was reported that Harvey Weinstein had reached a $44 million settlement with a number of his victims.

Last year, Weinstein was indicted on a series of rape and criminal sex charges by multiple women, allegations he “unequivocally denies.”