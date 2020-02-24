Harvey Weinstein found guilty of two counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts in his sexual assault trial in New York City.

The disgraced film producer’s New York trial began back in January on the same day that he was separately charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The jury of seven men and five women serving in Weinstein’s case at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York returned the guilty verdicts on two counts today (February 24) after five days of deliberations.

Weinstein has been convicted on two counts of sexual assault: a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The New York Times reports that Weinstein “appeared unmoved as the verdict was read” in the courtroom.

The Guardian reports that the count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of up to 25 years.

The 67-year-old has, however, been acquitted on three further charges, including the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

Weinstein has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on March 11.

A series of accusations against Harvey Weinstein helped spark the #MeToo movement back in 2017.

For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty — ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020

Following the verdict, actress Ashley Judd, who was one of the first women who came forward to make allegations against Weinstein, tweeted: “For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty.”

Judd is part of the the Silence Breakers, a group of women who came forward to make allegations against the disgraced film mogul, and includes actresses such as Rosanna Arquette and Caitlin Dulany.

They released a lengthy statement on Twitter following the verdict stating: “While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator.”

“This conviction would not be possible without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out. Despite intimidation from Weinstein’s legal team, they courageously shared their stories with the jury, the courtroom and the world.

BREAKING: A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts – criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The following is a statement in response from 23 #Silencebreakers: pic.twitter.com/fXtoZ3Evzc — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) February 24, 2020

“This has been a flawed process from the beginning but has further exposed the difficulties women face in coming forward to tell the truth about powerful abusers. Their bravery will forever be remembered in history. Our fight is far from over.

“The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has brought charges against Weinstein and we hope he will be met with swift justice. As we have said from our very first statement together as Silence Breakers: we refuse to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”