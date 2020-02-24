Harvey Weinstein found guilty of two counts of sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of two counts in his sexual assault trial in New York City.

The disgraced film producer’s New York trial began back in January on the same day that he was separately charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles.

The jury of seven men and five women serving in Weinstein’s case at the State Supreme Court in Manhattan, New York returned the guilty verdicts on two counts today (February 24) after five days of deliberations.

Weinstein has been convicted on two counts of sexual assault: a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree. The New York Times reports that Weinstein “appeared unmoved as the verdict was read” in the courtroom.

The Guardian reports that the count of a criminal sexual act in the first degree carries a minimum prison sentence of five years and a maximum sentence of up to 25 years.

The 67-year-old has, however, been acquitted on three further charges, including the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault and first-degree rape.

Weinstein has been remanded into custody ahead of his sentencing on March 11.

A series of accusations against Harvey Weinstein helped spark the #MeToo movement back in 2017.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates