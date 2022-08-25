Harvey Weinstein granted right to appeal New York conviction

Harvey Weinstein has won the right to appeal his New York conviction for sex crimes, more than two years after the verdict.

In February 2020, the former Hollywood producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted for counts of rape and sexual assault. He was found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

A lower court turned down his request for an appeal before today’s ruling granting the request (per NBC News).

Weinstein’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, said that his client was grateful for the decision. “We are hopeful the entire court will find that Mr. Weinstein did not receive a fair trial and reverse his conviction,” Aidala said.

Weinstein issued a statement through a spokesman claiming that he is innocent.

“I am so grateful to my attorneys for working hard and smart on this,” he said. “Their hard work will help me prove my innocence in the end.”

Weinstein’s legal defence has argued that several witnesses were allowed to testify even though there were no charges about Weinstein’s activities with them. If his sentence is overturned, it’s possible he could be released on bail.

Weinstein remains in prison at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles on other sex crime charges.

Last year it was confirmed that over 50 women who have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual misconduct will share a $17million (£12.4million) payout.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.