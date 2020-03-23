Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for coronavirus while in prison.

The shamed Hollywood producer, who is serving 23 years behind bars after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault last month, is now in isolation.

Weinstein is being held at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, with a prison officer subsequently confirming that two inmates had tested positive for the virus.

A lawyer for Weinstein said his legal team had not been informed of the diagnosis.

Imran Ansari said, as per the BBC: “Given Mr Weinstein’s state of health, we are of course concerned, if this is the case, and we are vigilantly monitoring the situation.”

Before transferring to Wende, Weinstein had previously been incarcerated at New York’s notorious Rikers Island prison and a hospital where he was treated for chest pains and heart problems.

Earlier this month, Weinstein was jailed for committing a first-degree criminal sexual act against his production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006 and the third-degree rape of actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

If Weinstein serves his full sentence, he will be 90 when he is released from prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender upon release.

Weinstein’s diagnosis comes as coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, claiming the lives of almost 15,000 people so far.