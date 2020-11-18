Harvey Weinstein is ill in prison with suspected COVID-19, a spokesperson for the disgraced Hollywood producer has revealed.

The news comes after it was revealed last month that Weinstein is now facing six new sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for Weinstein revealed to the PA agency that he has a fever and is being “closely monitored” at the Wende Correctional Facility in New York. They would not confirm or deny whether he has received a positive coronavirus test.

Advertisement

In response, a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said that they were not in a position to comment on individual cases, though anyone at the prison who displays coronavirus symptoms is tested and isolated.

Last month (October 2), further charges were brought against Weinstein and he is now facing a total of four counts of rape, two of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims, for crimes that allegedly happened between 2004 and 2013.

The movie mogul was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March during a hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court for counts of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

In January, Weinstein was also charged with rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles during the New York trial, relating to two separate incidents over a two-day period in 2013.

Back in September, Weinstein was stripped of his CBE by the Queen following his conviction. He was given the honorary CBE in 2004 in recognition of his contributions to the British film industry.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.