Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to serve 23 years in a New York state prison.

The former film producer was found guilty on February 24, and charged today (March 11) for counts of a Criminal Sexual Act in the first degree and third-degree rape.

Weinstein’s New York trial began on January 6. His attorney Donna Rotunno decried the sentencing, calling it “too harsh”.

“That number did not speak to the testimony that we heard,” Rotunno said. “That number did not speak to evidence, nor did it speak to justice. We were looking for fairness and we didn’t get it.”

The lead prosecutor on the case, Joan Illuzzi, fought for Weinstein to serve “the maximum or near the maximum” sentence in jail, which was up to 29 years.

Actress Patrica Arquette shared her support for those who fought for Weinstein’s conviction.

“Thank you Rosanna Arquette, Rose McGowan, Mira Sorvina and all the Whistlblowers in the Weinstein case who put their careers and reputations at risk to help clear the way to know the horrible acts Harvey has done,” she tweeted, before adding, “Thank you to all the brave victims,” and tagging journalist Ronan Farrow who wrote the initial reports breaking the silence in 207.

The Silence Breakers, a group made of 24 women who came forward and openly accused Weinstein of sexual crimes which included Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette and Lauren Sivan said in a statement:

“Harvey Weinstein’s legacy will always be that he’s a convicted rapist. He is going to jail — but no amount of jail time will repair the lives he ruined, the careers he destroyed, or the damage he has caused.”