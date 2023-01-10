Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing in rape trial delayed

Content warning: this article discusses rape and sexual assault.

Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing in his recent rape trial is set to be delayed until February.

A Los Angeles jury convicted the disgraced Hollywood mogul on three counts of rape and sexual assault against one woman, last month while remaining divided on allegations relating to three other accusers.

The verdict was reached after more than nine days of deliberation during Weinstein’s month-long trial, which detailed multiple allegations of sexual assault against the disgraced producer within the state of California. Jurors convicted Weinstein of the rape and sexual assault of one woman, a European model and actor who was referred to anonymously as ‘Jane Doe 1’.

Weinstein faces up to 24 years in prison when sentenced on the convicted counts of rape and sexual assault. That sentence is on top of the 23-year sentence Weinstein is already serving for similar crimes in New York, following the producer’s rape conviction within that state in 2020. While that New York jury found Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape, they likewise acquitted him of additional charges relating to predatory sexual assault.

After defence lawyers called for a new trial, the sentencing has now been delayed until February, with Los Angeles superior court judge Lisa Lench saying yesterday (January 9) that she expects sentencing to be carried out on February 23 unless the motion for a new trial is successful.

The charges relating to ‘Jane Doe 1’ stem from the 2013 assault of a woman in a Beverly Hills hotel room. As reported by CNN, Jane Doe 1 said in a statement via her attorney that Weinstein “forever destroyed a part of me that night in 2013.” She continued: “I knew I had to see this through the end, and I did… I hope Harvey Weinstein never sees the outside of a prison cell during his lifetime.”

Meanwhile, Weinstein’s spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said in a statement that the disgraced producer “is obviously disappointed” by the conviction, but that there remains “good ground to appeal based on time and location of alleged events”. Engelmayer continued: “[Weinstein] is grateful the jury took their time to deliberate on the other counts and he is prepared to continue fighting for his innocence.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.