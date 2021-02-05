Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement to direct again “in order to live”

Hayao Miyazaki came out of retirement to direct more films “in order to live,” his son Goro has revealed.

The legendary Studio Ghibli founder is said to have found retirement “so aimless” (per IndieWire) that “Hayao needed to create something in order to live”.

Read more: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

Hayao Miyazaki had announced his retirement in 2013, but Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki announced in October 2017 that he would be returning to make a new film for his grandson.

Advertisement

“Miyazaki is making the new film for his grandson. It’s his way of saying, ‘Grandpa is moving on to the next world, but he’s leaving behind this film,'” Suzuki said at the time.

However Hayao Miyazaki’s son Goro, also a filmmaker now releasing his film Earwig and the Witch, said in a new interview with /Film that his dissatisfaction with retirement prompted Hayao to return to filmmaking as he “needed to create something in order to live, basically.”

He added: “He started with making a short film for the [Ghibli] museum, and then he went on to making his new feature-length film.

“Hayao Miyazaki’s wife, who is my mother, she used to say [to him], ‘I wish you would retire and take it easy and enjoy the rest of your life.’ But recently, she’s come to accept the fact that he cannot stop creating, so she knows that, so she’ll be like, ‘Okay, if you’d rather create until the end of your life, then go to the studio, go to the office everyday.’”

Koro Miyazaki’s Earwig and the Witch is out on HBO Max today (February 5).