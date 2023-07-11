Hayley Atwell says Tom Cruise dating rumours were “grubby” and “invasive”

Hayley Atwell has opened up about how rumours of her dating her Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One co-star Tom Cruise have affected her.

The actress, who is engaged to music producer, director and actor Ned ‘Wolfgang’ Kelly, in new interviews dismissed claims that she and Cruise were ever an item – and that such “grubby” speculation was “invasive”.

She told The Telegraph that the rumours about Cruise were just that. “It’s tabloid journalism. Part of the machine that’s beyond my control. It doesn’t surprise me but it’s disappointing,” she said.

Atwell added to The Independent: “I would be like, ‘Ooh, there’s some weird rumours, and it feels base, it feels a little dirty, it feels grubby, it’s not what I’m about.’

“Why are things being assumed or projected onto me about my relationship with my work colleague and boss?” she added.

The actress found it “upsetting” because “it’s involving people in my actual life, my personal life, who have to be on the receiving end of that. It becomes invasive”.

Meanwhile, Cruise has debunked the “weirdest” rumour that he’s heard about himself in the film industry.

Across recent years a rumour has emerged that Cruise is so intense on film sets that he requests that his co-stars don’t look him in the eye.

Speaking to The Times along with the latest Mission film director Christopher McQuarrie and his co-star Simon Pegg, Cruise denied the rumour and Pegg played down the supposed intensity of Cruise.