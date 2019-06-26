“Heads gon’ roll!”: Samuel L Jackson spots major gaffe in ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ poster

Oops.

Samuel L Jackson has jokingly taken aim at Spider-Man: Far From Home, after the superhero sequel made a major gaffe on two of its posters.

Jackson has portrayed S.H.I.E.LD boss Nick Fury since 2007 – with the Superhero svengali becoming known for his prominent black eyepatch across his left eye.

But in a new Instagram post, Jackson was quick to notice that the patch wasn’t on the right eye in the posters for Marvel’s latest outing.

Sharing a photo that saw the two posters side-by-side, he said: “Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!! #headsgonroll #lefteyemuthafukkah.”

So, it’s clear that Nick Fury himself isn’t too happy.

One fan responded: “Marketing: should we take a second picture from another angle?…. nah fuck that shit!“

And actress Nia Long simply replied: “Haaaa!”

Jackson’s fury (apt), comes ahead of Spider-Man: Far From Home hitting cinemas on July 2. Following on from the events of Avengers: Endgame, the film sees Peter Parker going on a European break with his friends, but it isn’t long before his past catches up with him.

With key scenes taking place in London and Venice, it sees Parker teaming up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in a bid to battle mysterious dark forces.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in cinemas this week – featuring a new scene, post-credit surprises, and merchandise for lucky fans. It’s believed to be part of a drive by Marvel to topple Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all time.