Hear Renée Zellweger duet with Sam Smith on Judy Garland’s ‘Get Happy’

The cinema icon’s biopic is imminent

Renée Zellweger, who plays Judy Garland in the cinema icon’s forthcoming biopic Judy, has dueted with Sam Smith on a rendition of ‘Get Happy’.

Garland sang ‘Get Happy’ for the final song-and-dance number of the 1950 musical film Summer Stock. “Such a pleasure to collaborate with the gorgeous and talented Renée Zellweger on this,” Smith wrote on Twitter. “I hope everyone hears it and smiles.” Listen to the chipper tune below:

Get Happy (with Sam Smith)

Judy, directed by Rupert Goold, centers on the Hollywood icon in the year before she died at the age of 47. It finds Garland, racked by financial troubles in the aftermath of her divorces, embarking on a run of concerts in London at the end of 1968.

Zellweger recently gave an interview on her experience playing Garland, whom she described as “a joyful person”. “What struck me was, despite the tragic circumstances and how they were portrayed on the public record, she never stopped hoping. She was a joyful person,” the actress told TIME. “She didn’t strike me as a tragic figure at all. She seemed heroic in her determination to carry on and her belief that things would get better.”

Judy will be released in the US on September 27 and in the UK October 2. Its soundtrack is due for release September 28 via Decca Records. Besides Smith, the only other featured artist on the soundtrack is Rufus Wainwright, who sings on ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’.