‘Heart Of Stone’ viewers note “wild inclusion” of old football shirt in Netflix movie

Viewers of Gal Gadot‘s new Netflix movie Heart Of Stone have been reacting to a character spotted wearing an old Middlesbrough FC football shirt.

It comes after a scene in the new spy thriller, which was released on Friday (11 August), shows Gadot being chased by a gang in Senegal bribed by her MI6 colleague Parker (Jamie Dornan).

During the scene, many viewers noticed that one of the locals chasing the Wonder Woman actress was wearing a Middlesborough FC shirt from the 2009/10 season.

“Not often you see a ⁦@Boro shirt on a bad guy in a movie,” wrote one user while another called it a “wild inclusion”, adding: “Did not expect to see an old @Boro shirt in #HeartOfStone.”

Another added: “Watching ‘Heart of Stone’ on Netflix with Gal Gadot and the bad guy in it is wearing a Boro top. Howling.”

Not often you see a ⁦@Boro⁩ shirt on a bad guy in a movie. Just watching the new Netflix No.1 movie @HeartOfStone with ⁦@GalGadot⁩ and I was sure I saw a Senegalese hitman in an old replica shirt ⁦@GraemeBandeira⁩ ⁦@untypicalboro⁩ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tV90D3ubuO — J (@JamieMcLone) August 12, 2023

@Boro Watching 'Heart of Stone' on Netflix with Gal Gadot and the bad guy in it is wearing a Boro top. Howling! 😭#Boro #UTB pic.twitter.com/4RZyubhx5r — ʀᴇɢᴏ™ (@bigreegs1985) August 13, 2023

Top local entertainment news: apparently someone has been spotted in the Netflix film #HeartOfStone wearing a Boro shirt (my local team 😊). Naturally I’ve added it to my watchlist now 😆 — Cemre Bağıran (@CemAblaDizi) August 13, 2023

Another also wrote: “Top local entertainment news: apparently someone has been spotted in the Netflix film #HeartOfStone wearing a Boro shirt (my local team). Naturally I’ve added it to my watchlist now.”

In its review, NME said Heart Of Stone is “plenty of fun and far slicker than a lot of recent Netflix content”.

Meanwhile, Margot Robbie recently revealed that both her and director Greta Gerwig initially wanted Gadot for the lead role in Barbie but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

“Gal Gadot is Barbie energy. Because Gal Gadot is so impossibly beautiful, but you don’t hate her for being that beautiful because she’s so genuinely sincere, and she’s so enthusiastically kind, that it’s almost dorky. It’s like right before being a dork,” she said.

The Wonder Woman star has since responded, saying she was flattered to be offered the role despite turning it down.