‘Hellraiser’ reboot casts gender-swapped Pinhead

A reboot of the classic horror film Hellraiser will see a woman take on the role of the notorious villain Pinhead.

Jamie Clayton, who is known for her roles in Netflix show Sense8 as well as The L World: Generation Q will be playing the lead in the Hulu film, which has already completed filming.

The actor took to social media to share a picture of herself holding the character’s infamous puzzle box.

“Demons to some. Angels to others,” she tweeted.

Director David Bruckner said in a statement, as reported by Deadline, that Clayton “fully embodies the role as the Hell Priest” and together they were “aiming to create a very special new chapter in the Hellraiser legacy.”

The film is currently in post-production, and will be released on the streaming platform in 2022. A UK release date is yet to be confirmed.

News of the film’s development began in 2019, when it was confirmed that Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer had been hired to produce and write the reboot.

The screenwriter described his new instalment as a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the original Hellraiser movie.

“I’ve been a fan of Clive [Barker]’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella,” Goyer said in a statement.

“Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”