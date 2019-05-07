Trending:

‘Batman Begins’ screenwriter to reboot ‘Hellraiser’

Sam Moore

David S. Goyer has been tasked with remaking the 1987 original

Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer has been hired to produce and write a reboot of the original Hellraiser film.

Released in 1987, Hellraiser was written and directed by Clive Barker, and has become a classic of the horror genre over the past 30 years. Nine further sequels have emerged since then, most recently with Hellraiser: Judgment, which came out last year.

It’s now been announced that Goyer, who has also worked on the Blade films and Man of Steel, will helm a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the original Hellraiser movie.

“I’ve been a fan of Clive [Barker]’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella,” Goyer said. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Spyglass Media Group are behind the new project, with the group aiming to fast-track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution.

“Clive and I go back more than 30 years together,” said Spyglass CEO Gary Barber in a statement [via EW]. “For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

Back in 2011, Barker lambasted the sequel Hellraiser: Revelations and said that the film “IS NO FUCKIN’ CHILD OF MINE!”