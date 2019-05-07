‘Batman Begins’ screenwriter to reboot ‘Hellraiser’

David S. Goyer has been tasked with remaking the 1987 original

Batman Begins screenwriter David S. Goyer has been hired to produce and write a reboot of the original Hellraiser film.

Released in 1987, Hellraiser was written and directed by Clive Barker, and has become a classic of the horror genre over the past 30 years. Nine further sequels have emerged since then, most recently with Hellraiser: Judgment, which came out last year.

It’s now been announced that Goyer, who has also worked on the Blade films and Man of Steel, will helm a “loyal, yet evolved reimagining” of the original Hellraiser movie.

“I’ve been a fan of Clive [Barker]’s work since the original Books of Blood paperbacks and The Hellbound Heart novella,” Goyer said. “Having the chance to reimagine Pinhead and the Cenobites for a new audience is a nightmare-come-true. Gary is a true fan as well and we’re committed to making something dark and visceral.”

Spyglass Media Group are behind the new project, with the group aiming to fast-track the film for worldwide theatrical distribution.

“Clive and I go back more than 30 years together,” said Spyglass CEO Gary Barber in a statement [via EW]. “For generations, his brilliantly twisted and imaginative Hellraiser haunted the minds of moviegoers with its searing imagery of Pinhead. David is the perfect storyteller to continue Clive’s vision for a new theatrical version of Hellraiser.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Back in 2011, Barker lambasted the sequel Hellraiser: Revelations and said that the film “IS NO FUCKIN’ CHILD OF MINE!”