Henry Cavill and Aaron Taylor-Johnson tied as favourites to be next James Bond

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Henry Cavill are tied as the bookies’ favourite to become the next James Bond.

William Hill has both Taylor-Johnson and Cavill at 2-1 odds as Daniel Craig’s successor, which comes after the latter was dropped from the role of Superman.

Taylor-Johnson was previously rumoured to be the frontrunner after he reportedly impressed producer Barbara Broccoli during a secret audition.

According to the betting company, Tom Hardy is the third favourite at 6-1 odds, followed by Regé-Jean Page at 8-1, James Norton and Chiwetel Ejiofor both at 10-1, and Douglas Booth, Richard Madden and Dan Stevens all at 12-1. You can check out the full rundown here.

Lee Phelps, a spokesperson for William Hill, said: “I think both would be a great fit for the role, they have shown they are very good in the action genre.

“However, producers did say that age was important to them and as Taylor-Johnson is 32 and Cavill is 39 that could be the deciding factor if they want a younger Bond this time.”

Taylor-Johnson had his breakthrough role in biopic Nowhere Boy, where he played John Lennon. His other notable credits include Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age Of Ultron, 2014’s Godzilla, Nocturnal Animals and most recently Bullet Train opposite Brad Pitt.

Last week, it was confirmed Cavill wouldn’t return as Superman following a meeting with DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The decision came two months after Cavill made his return to the role during a post-credits scene in Black Adam.

The actor also quit Netflix series The Witcher back in October, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role of Geralt of Rivia in season four.