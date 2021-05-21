Henry Cavill eyed to star in ‘Highlander’ reboot from ‘John Wick’ director

Henry Cavill is reportedly in line to star in a new reboot of Highlander.

The actor, who has already led superhero franchises including The Witcher on Netflix and Superman offshoot Man of Steel, is in negotiations to lead the new film from Lionsgate.

The original fantasy adventure film was released in 1986, and focused on an age-old war between immortal warriors. It starred Christopher Lambert, Roxanne Hart and Sean Connery.

Ryan Reynolds was in line to star in a Highlander remake back in 2012, but subsequently exited the project. Dave Bautista, too, was in talks to play the film’s villain.

The new film will be directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski, with Neal H. Moritz, Josh Davis and David Leitch producing, and Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen executive producing according to Variety.

There is no word yet on other cast members or screenwriters for the forthcoming Highlander reboot – stay tuned for updates as they come in.

Cavill is currently filming season two of The Witcher, in which he will reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix smash hit series.

NME said in our season one review of The Witcher: “There’s a lighter, more cartoonish tone [than Game Of Thrones], as there would be when there’s so many exotic fantasy monsters and witchcraft flying about, and a strong comedy thread too, particularly in the form of Joey Batey’s fame-hungry minstrel Jaskier. All told, this is a fun, often thrilling romp.”