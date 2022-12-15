Henry Cavill fans react to him being dropped as Superman: “He deserved better”

Fans of Henry Cavill and DC have thanked the actor for his portrayal of Superman after he was dropped from the role.

As confirmed in an Instagram post on Thursday (December 15), Cavill announced he would not be reprising the role of Superman following a meeting with DC Studios’ co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The decision comes two months after Cavill made his return to the role during a post-credits scene in Black Adam, which, prior to Gunn and Safran’s appointment in October, was supposed to mark his return in a future Superman film.

“I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman,” Cavill wrote on Instagram. “After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Cavill’s departure as Superman comes after the actor recently quit Netflix series The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set to take over the role as Geralt of Rivia in season four.

“Thank you Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill for giving us our greatest onscreen Superman,” one Twitter user wrote. “The trilogy you both gave us will live on forever. No one will ever fill your shoes Henry, you will always be our Man of Steel.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Cavill played Superman across four films, starting with 2013’s Man Of Steel directed by Zack Snyder. His other appearances include Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, Justice League and Black Adam.

Following Cavill’s exit, Gunn detailed his plans for a new Superman film featuring a younger version of the character. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

The revised slate of upcoming DC projects, spearheaded by Gunn and Safran, is set to be announced early next year.