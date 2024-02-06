Henry Cavill is “not a fan” of filming sex scenes: “Oh naked person, great”

Henry Cavill has revealed he hates filming sex scenes, describing them as “overused” in cinema.

The 40-year-old actor, best known for playing DC’s Superman in Man Of Steel has said that some of his intimate scenes, of which he has done many in television series, The Tudors and The Witcher, sometimes left him feeling “uncomfortable”.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Cavill said about sex scenes: “I don’t understand them – I’m not a fan.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I think there are circumstances where a sex scene actually is beneficial to a movie, rather than just the audience.”

“I think sometimes they’re overused these days,” he continued. “It’s when you have a sense where you’re going, ‘Is this really necessary or is it just people with less clothing on?’”

The Argylle star added, “And that’s when you start to get more uncomfortable and you’re thinking, ‘There’s not a performance here, there’s not a piece which is going to carry through to the rest of the movie’.”

Cavill continued to explain that sometimes sex scenes are important and beneficial, saying: “I think sex scenes can be great in a movie, they can really help with the story telling, but most of the time the human imagination is going to trump it.”

He continued: “So, it can be a little bit of a cop-out if a TV show or a movie is just filled with gyrating bodies and you’re going, ‘Okay, but what is this doing for us apart from the idea of, oh naked person, great’. [I’m] not a fan of doing them.”

Advertisement

Recently, it was revealed that Cavill was closely considered to play James Bond but was deemed “too young”.