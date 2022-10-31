Henry Cavill has claimed he was nearly cast as James Bond instead of Daniel Craig.

The actor discussed his audition for 2006 film Casino Royale during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he explained that it was apparently between him and Craig for the role.

“They told me I was close,” Cavill said. “They told me it was ultimately down to, and this is what I’ve been told, it was just down to me and Daniel, and I was the younger option.

“They obviously went with Daniel and I think it was an amazing choice to go with Daniel. I probably wasn’t ready at the time and I think Daniel did an incredible job over the past movies, so I’m happy they made that choice.

“It was a fun adventure at the time, and definitely gave me a boost to my career. That was the key element of it.”

Cavill has since gone on to play Superman across multiple DC films, including 2013’s Man Of Steel. His other roles include the villain in Mission: Impossible – Fallout and as Sherlock Holmes in Netflix film Enola Holmes.

The actor recently announced he’s set to reprise the role of Superman in future DC projects, as revealed in a post-credits scene from Black Adam.

Cavill is also set to step down from his role as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher after the show’s upcoming third season. From season four, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season four,” Cavill wrote on Instagram.