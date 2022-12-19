Henry Cavill’s Superman cameo reportedly cut from ‘The Flash’

Henry Cavill will no longer have a cameo as Superman in The Flash.

Following the news that the actor will not in fact return to play the superhero as DC Studios continues its ongoing overhaul, it appears Cavill’s cameo will be cut.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scene had already been shot for the film starring Ezra Miller, which is due for release in 2023.

Advertisement

The same source reports that Gal Gadot was also set to appear in the forthcoming film, but that her Wonder Woman cameo has also been cut since the studios shelved Patty Jenkins’ treatment for Wonder Woman 3.

Last week, news emerged that the third Wonder Woman 3 was put on hold by DC Studios.

Jenkins said she “never walked away” from the film and understood that “these decisions are difficult right now”.

Addressing his own exit from the DC universe, Cavill said it was “sad news” that he would not in fact be returning as Superman, after leaving The Witcher to pursue the role.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October,” Cavill said.

Advertisement

Adding that the news wasn’t “the easiest” to digest, Cavill continued: “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.”

Gunn has since revealed that the DCEU will be moving forward with a younger Superman, though he left the door open for Cavill’s return in a future instalment of the 10-year DCEU plan.

“In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he tweeted, adding, “But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”