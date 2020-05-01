‘Hercules’: the Russo brothers to produce live-action remake of Disney classic

1997’s Hercules is set to become the latest Disney classic to get the live-action remake treatment.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War directors the Russo Brothers are on board to produce but not direct the remake.

The report states that plans for the remake are in the very early stages, with no plans yet in place regarding casting, though the script will be handled by Dave Callaham, writer of The Expendables, Wonder Woman 84 and more.

Fans have also been calling for Ariana Grande to play the film’s female lead, Megara, with a Change petition recently started, having been spurred on by the singer’s recent performance of ‘I Won’t Say I’m in Love’ from the film during the recent Disney Family Singalong livestream.

Hercules becomes the latest in a long line of Disney classics to get the live-action remake treatment. Last year, a new version of The Lion King was released, featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover among others, while a rebooted Mulan lands this July.

Earlier this month, a new remake of 1973’s Robin Hood was also announced by Disney. It’s set to be directed by directed by Carlos López Estrada, who has helmed music videos for Billie Eilish (‘When The Party’s Over’) and George Ezra (‘Shotgun’).

Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ launched in the UK last month after over a year of only being available in the United States. The 1997 original version of Hercules is among the many shows streaming on the new platform.

The streaming service made its debut on European shores with a lower streaming quality though, due to concerns over demand due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.