Here are all the winners from the BAFTAs 2024

The 77th BAFTAs (British Academy Film Awards) are taking place tonight (February 18) – check out all the winners so far below.
The ceremony is being hosted by David Tennant for the first time, taking place at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre.
The nominations were announced in January, with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer picking up the most nods with 13, while Barbie and Saltburn were up for five each.
In the end, Oppenheimer did take away the most awards, winning a total of seven, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Cillian Murphy. Poor Things came in second, with a total of five wins.
Sophie Ellis-Bextor performed ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ at the ceremony, following on from its huge resurgence in popularity as a result of its memorable inclusion in the final scene in Saltburn. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham also performed ‘Time After Time’ during the In Memoriam segment of the show.
Samantha Morton was also awarded the BAFTA Fellowship Award, while the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award was handed out to June Givanni, a Guyanese-born, London-based film curator, who has long supported and platformed African cinema.
Check out the full list of BAFTA winners below.
Best Film
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All of Us Strangers
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Andrew Haigh, All of Us Strangers
Alexander Payne, The Holdovers
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Leading Actress
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
Leading Actor
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
Supporting Actress
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
Supporting Actor
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
EE Rising Star
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce – WINNER
Sophie Wilde
Outstanding debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama – WINNER
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – WINNER
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction – WINNER
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Film not in the English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
Documentary
20 Days In Mariupol – WINNER
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron – WINNER
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Cinematography
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Casting
The Holdovers – WINNER
All Of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
How To Have Sex
Killers of the Flower Moon
Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Make Up & Hair
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
Original Score
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – WINNER
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Production Design
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – WINNER
The Zone of Interest
Special Visual Effects
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Poor Things – WINNER
Sound
Ferrari
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – WINNER
British Short Animation
Crab Day – WINNER
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
British Short Film
Festival of Slaps
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster – WINNER
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow